First Washington CORP Takes $3.76 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Washington CORP acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000. Match Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 37,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,735 shares of company stock worth $444,013 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

MTCH stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $63.47.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

