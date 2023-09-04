Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Holdings Trimmed by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP cut its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP owned about 0.06% of Five9 worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $22,060,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 388,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,243,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,511 shares of company stock valued at $17,936,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.67. 738,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,463. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.



Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

