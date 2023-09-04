Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 895.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.36. The company had a trading volume of 424,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $4,505,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

