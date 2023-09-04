CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,035,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 4.14% of TransAlta worth $96,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,037.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,750,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,615 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 122,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 460,019 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.57. 418,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,774. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.03. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.95%. TransAlta’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

