CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,420 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $157,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,069,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

