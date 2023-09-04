Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $86,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $328.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

