Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,256,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,783 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $177,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 48.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 138,924 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $210,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 335,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

