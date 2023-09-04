CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 132,412 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,142,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 132,412 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises about 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $277,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,230,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,463,000 after acquiring an additional 944,314 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 911,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,095. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

