CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 45,331 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.89% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $305,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,394,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.21. 1,783,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,962. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

