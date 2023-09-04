CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342,882 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for approximately 1.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.12% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $433,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,055,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $49.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.