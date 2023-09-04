Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,663,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.88. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

