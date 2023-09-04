CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 352,800 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,133,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 4.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.94% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,025,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,900. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 50.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.