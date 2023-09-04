Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 64,583 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,552,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $524,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.58. 7,765,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105,506. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.