Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $2.03 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $232.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,283. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.94.
Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.
Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies
In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
