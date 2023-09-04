Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0272

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $352,997.34 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,813.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00246195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00743926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00548447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00059325 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00117808 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.