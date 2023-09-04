Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $84.51 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002457 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $84.51 million and $2.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,813.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00246195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00743926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00548447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00059325 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00117808 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

