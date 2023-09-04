Head-To-Head Survey: Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Tile Shop has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bed Bath & Beyond has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tile Shop $394.70 million 0.68 $15.70 million $0.29 20.90 Bed Bath & Beyond $6.21 billion 0.02 -$559.62 million ($15.20) -0.02

This table compares Tile Shop and Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tile Shop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tile Shop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tile Shop and Bed Bath & Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A Bed Bath & Beyond 5 0 0 0 1.00

Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,140.58%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than Tile Shop.

Profitability

This table compares Tile Shop and Bed Bath & Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tile Shop 3.34% 11.23% 3.77% Bed Bath & Beyond -20.54% N/A -18.68%

Summary

Tile Shop beats Bed Bath & Beyond on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers under the Superior brand name; accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and related products; and offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables. The company was founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, NJ.

