Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires 1,719 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,166,000 after buying an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,365,000 after buying an additional 65,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $4.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.92. 677,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,575. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.90. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

