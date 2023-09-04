Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 7,868 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $177,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 764,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $5,165,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.70. 613,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average is $173.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

