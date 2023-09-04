Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 460,181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 51.1% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,056,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $8,766,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

PANW stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,745. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,090 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.