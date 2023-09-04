Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Takes $679,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,470,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,367,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.