Price Jennifer C. Sells 63,498 Shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Price Jennifer C. decreased its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,498 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. owned approximately 0.31% of Gyrodyne worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gyrodyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GYRO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.70. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. Gyrodyne, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

