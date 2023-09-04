Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.6 %

ROK stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,687 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

