Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

CPE traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,914. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.74. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Callon Petroleum

About Callon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.