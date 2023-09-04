Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys 2,372 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FMC by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,303 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FMC by 13.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $85.68 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

