Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,377. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,167. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

