Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.6% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,299. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $417.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $391.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.