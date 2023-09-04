Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 48,486 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,486 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco comprises 0.6% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.58. 26,467,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,454,783. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.