Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 171.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 2.3% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $325,297,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after buying an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,730,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.30. 17,281,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,246. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $115.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

