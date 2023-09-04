Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 3.4% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,293,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 37,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Bank of America by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 390,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 187,790 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,228,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

