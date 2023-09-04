Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 3,125 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,855 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.4% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,587,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $855,481,000 after buying an additional 295,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $711,828,000 after buying an additional 39,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,285,342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $426,159,000 after buying an additional 168,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.24 on Monday, reaching $209.96. 1,583,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,298. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Argus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

