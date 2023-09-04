Price Jennifer C. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Price Jennifer C. lowered its stake in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,909 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C.’s holdings in FFBW were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFBW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FFBW by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FFBW during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FFBW by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FFBW by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FFBW alerts:

FFBW Stock Performance

FFBW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928. FFBW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

FFBW Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.