Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Purchased by Price Jennifer C.

Price Jennifer C. grew its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,830 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. owned approximately 0.52% of Amarin worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMRN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,575,000,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 152.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amarin by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 331,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 218,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amarin

In other Amarin news, CEO Patrick Holt bought 300,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. 1,179,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,980. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $428.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

