Price Jennifer C. Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Price Jennifer C. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Price Jennifer C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Price Jennifer C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of INTC traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.61. 43,808,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,030,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

