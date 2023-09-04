Price Jennifer C. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Price Jennifer C. reduced its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,070 shares during the quarter. One Liberty Properties makes up 1.4% of Price Jennifer C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Price Jennifer C.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In other news, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Justin Clair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,101 shares of company stock valued at $123,059. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.51. 58,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $415.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

