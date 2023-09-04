Price Jennifer C. Sells 32,600 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Price Jennifer C. decreased its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Scholastic comprises approximately 1.8% of Price Jennifer C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Price Jennifer C. owned about 0.51% of Scholastic worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after acquiring an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1,088.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 224,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $8,189,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 122,581 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scholastic stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,803. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.56. Scholastic had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

