Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,699 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.09. 1,367,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,502. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

