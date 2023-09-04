L2 Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $563.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.71. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $569.98.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.26.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

