Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.9% during the first quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 54,620 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 231,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

