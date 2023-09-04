Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 724 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4,429.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 239,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,329,000 after acquiring an additional 234,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $793,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.
Cummins Stock Up 2.9 %
CMI traded up $6.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.64. 809,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.79. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
