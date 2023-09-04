Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $517,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $3,052,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $6,547,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000.
Insider Transactions at Insulet
In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insulet Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:PODD traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $192.18. The stock had a trading volume of 732,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,893. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $178.55 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Insulet Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
