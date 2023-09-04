Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $377,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,053,000 after buying an additional 94,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $244,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,307,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,339. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $159.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,918. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.73 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.14.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.