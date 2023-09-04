Prudential Financial Inc. Has $165.63 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 724,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $165,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in FedEx by 24.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $2,699,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.84. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.