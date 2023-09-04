Price Jennifer C. Reduces Stock Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Price Jennifer C. trimmed its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,500 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch makes up 2.2% of Price Jennifer C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Price Jennifer C. owned 1.41% of Tejon Ranch worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,880 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 41,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Tejon Ranch stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,599. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $448.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRC. TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

