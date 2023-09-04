Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

