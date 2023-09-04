Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 638,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,389,540.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.8 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.57. 9,029,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

