Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,073 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Synopsys worth $168,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total value of $17,896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,243,955.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,603 shares of company stock worth $58,492,285. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $460.45. The stock had a trading volume of 473,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,729. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

