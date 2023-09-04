Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Danaher worth $172,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,645. The company has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $294.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

