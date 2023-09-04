Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,610 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 2.2 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.37. 9,619,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,073. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

