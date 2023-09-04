Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 5,670 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.65. 2,993,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

